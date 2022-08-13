Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

CAH stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.