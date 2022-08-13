Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

