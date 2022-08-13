Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,520,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 137,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,632,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,740,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

