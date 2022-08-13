Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $486,157.16 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Caspian has a total market cap of $486,157.16 and approximately $3,612.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

