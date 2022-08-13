Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.33 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.49.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZOO. Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,705 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth $2,110,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Further Reading

