Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

CLBT opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

