Cellframe (CELL) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $316,609.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00015749 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CRYPTO:CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,636,632 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Cellframe Coin Trading

