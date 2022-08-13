Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.