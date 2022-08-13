CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,060,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in CENAQ Energy by 163.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 702,184 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in CENAQ Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,000,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. CENAQ Energy has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

