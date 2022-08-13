CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 432,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,113,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,831,000 after purchasing an additional 257,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

