Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.32.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.