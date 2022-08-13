Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.32.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
