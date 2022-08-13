Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Cepton Stock Down 12.8 %

Cepton stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Cepton has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

