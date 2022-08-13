Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CERT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Certara by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

