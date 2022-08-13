CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.73.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %
CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
