CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CESDF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.73.

CESDF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

