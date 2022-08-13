CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$722.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders have purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 over the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

