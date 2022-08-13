CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($105.10) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR CWC opened at €88.20 ($90.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $634.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €75.00 ($76.53) and a 52 week high of €132.40 ($135.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

