Chardan Capital Lowers uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $60.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

