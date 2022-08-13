Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $730.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $730.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $629.50.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day moving average of $514.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

