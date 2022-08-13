ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 66.3% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $55,376.75 and approximately $2,772.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

