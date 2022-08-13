ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $833,896.74

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $833,896.74 and approximately $31,615.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.91 or 0.99835923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.