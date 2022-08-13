Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CC. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemours by 29.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 15.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.