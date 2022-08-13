Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,768,210 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $158.70.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

