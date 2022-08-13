Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,421. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 82.38% and a net margin of 81.90%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
