Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,244,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

