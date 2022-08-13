Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

