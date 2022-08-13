Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

