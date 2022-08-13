Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $2.92 on Friday. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

