Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.79. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

