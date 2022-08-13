ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

ChromaDex Trading Up 1.8 %

CDXC stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,564.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 76.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 319,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

