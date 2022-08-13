Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day moving average is $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

