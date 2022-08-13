Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.28.

Ciena Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $9,171,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

