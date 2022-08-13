Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.75

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $9.46. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1,875 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

