Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.46. 344,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,243,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

