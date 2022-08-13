Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 710,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,630,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 272,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 16,967,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,168,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

