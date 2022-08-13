Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.
Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 241,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,243,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
