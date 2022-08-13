Citigroup Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

