Citigroup Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $280.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.