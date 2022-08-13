Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 16.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 149,381 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 156,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 872,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 589,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,495,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.