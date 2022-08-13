Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,848 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

