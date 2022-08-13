Citigroup Increases Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target to $1.50

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 148,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 212.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 740,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 293,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

