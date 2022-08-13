Citigroup Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $40,768,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

