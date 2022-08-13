Citigroup Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $272.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $272.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 73.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 74.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 179,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

