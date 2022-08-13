Citigroup Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.23.
Insulet Price Performance
PODD stock opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
