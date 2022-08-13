Citigroup Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.23.

PODD stock opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.12.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

