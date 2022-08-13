Citigroup Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

