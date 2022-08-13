Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 2,269 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,140,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJH stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.54. 38,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.01.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

