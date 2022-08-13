Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,087,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 788,750 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,576,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,872,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 359,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

