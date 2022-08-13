Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.08 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,508. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30.

