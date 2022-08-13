Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $338,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $65,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

