Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

